Alaska Health Insurance: 6 Available Insurance Providers

Our health is our primary concern for us to continue living with excellent quality of life. Unfortunately, not all of us can afford to maintain health checkups regularly. Alaska is one of the states with high costs for health care, and that includes dental care. With this idea, we could expect that the US government has definitive plans for our health benefits, particularly in our state.

Enrolling in Alaska Health Insurance

Health insurance plans are helpful when we experience the sudden need for medical attention. Health insurance coverage depends on what the patient requires for their condition. Moreover, Alaska’s improving stability starts to offer premiums that a family can get if they qualify the health insurance requirements.

In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaska open enrollment through a one-time enrollment window. It also allowed people to enroll in plans directly. However, it should be through the state’s two insurers in this window. In actuality, many residents enrolled in coverage already. Alaska residents will need a qualifying event to enroll or make changes within the enrollment period given.

Available Health Insurance In Alaska

As of the moment, various providers are available in Alaska, offering a health insurance plan. Here are a few of them that you can search and call.

AK Health Reform Denali KidCare United Way of Anchorage Alaska State Health Insurance Counseling and Assistance Programs (SHIP) Medicare Rights Center Alaska Comprehensive Health Insurance Association

Insurance options in Alaska vary according to individual health insurance and eligibility. Additionally, Alaskans have to qualify for all the requirements to acquire insurance.

Ways to Get Insurance in Alaska

Generally speaking, Alaska requires most people to buy medical insurance. But then again, there are some exemptions. You may qualify with health insurance plans by meeting the requirements through an employer or group plan. Another is through an individual plan.

Employer/Group Plan

Overall, most large employers and a few small employers offer health plans for employees together with their family members. It is their primary responsibility to provide affordable insurance. Unaffordable insurance involves a share that is more than 9.78% of the household income or pays less than 60% of the covered expenses.

Individual/Family Plan

If your employer doesn’t offer health plans, you can get an individual or family plan instead. At Healthcare.gov, you can have several plans that you can compare. Additionally, you can get help in paying insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. It will be according to your revenue. If you qualify, you can get enrolled in Medicaid plans as well. On the other hand, if you don’t fit in salary-based subsidies, you can purchase plans directly from an insurer or agent.

Other Programs Available

Medicaid – provides health coverage and long-term care services for Alaska’s most vulnerable.

Denali KidCare – offers plans for children.

Medicare and Disability Insurance – a program that covers people age 60 and above. It may also have coverage for any age that has End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

Medicaid Covered Services

Inpatient/Outpatient hospital

Physicians and other professionals

Mental health

Pharmacy

Dental

Vision

Laboratory

Radiology

Personal care

Home health

There are more covered services under Medicaid. However, Medicaid coverage may become age-specific and may require prior authorization as well. On the other hand, Medicare has different coverage. Additionally, its eligibility depends on earnings history. Medicare and Medicaid coverage is what you should look into before deciding which one to acquire. The benefits are another area of concern.

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Alaska natives and American Indians have special protections and benefits under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Sometimes, a few call the Affordable Care Act using the terms ACA, PPACA, or Obamacare. In March 2010, they enacted this comprehensive health care reform law, having the following goals.

Make affordable health insurance available to more people according to the income stated under the federal poverty level (FPL).

Expand the Medicaid program to include all adults with revenue below 138% of the FPL.

Support advanced medical care delivery methods. In effect, it can lower the costs of healthcare in general.

Under the Affordable Care Act, the family can still receive healthcare services within their Tribal facility despite not buying insurance.

Health Insurance Marketplace in Alaska

The federal government runs Alaska’s health insurance marketplace. Additionally, the residents can enroll through Healthcare.gov or approved entities for enhanced direct enrollment (EDE). Overall, the responsibility for Alaska’s health insurance marketplace is under the federal government.

Meanwhile, short-term health insurance in Alaska involves initial terms of 364 days, with an overall duration of 36 months, including the renewal. As of the moment, they have two insurers with the license to offer short-term insurance. However, there is no concrete information that they are still active.

Final Thoughts

Generally speaking, health insurance plans offer various medical benefits and coverage. For this reason, you have to search for a provider that will fit your needs. Additionally, it would be better to select insurance companies that can offer an advantage when it’s time to pay. In some companies, you may pay monthly or quarterly. That depends on your insurance plans.

In times like this, with the COVID-19 pandemic, our lives could be at risk. We cannot assure that our resources will be sufficient to support our medical needs. For this reason, we can expand our resources with the help of the benefits coming from insurance plans.

You can easily access a health insurance provider through their website on the internet. The cost of your medical expenses will no longer become a burden to you. In the final analysis, health insurance plans are made to our advantage.