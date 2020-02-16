Anyone who has ever encountered wisdom tooth cyst is aware just how painful it can be. Most people will tell you to get to the dentist immediately to have them taken out. While this is the best idea, it’s not always possible. People have jobs and families, making dental needs have to take a back seat sometimes. Therefore, here are some effective ways to relieve your wisdom tooth pain.

Warm Salt Water Rinse

This remedy is often recommended by dentists themselves as a stop gap until your appointment. Aside from being one of the most effective ways to relieve your wisdom tooth pain, it is also one of the easiest.

Apply Ice

If the wisdom tooth pain is the result of swelling, an ice pack may be able to help. Simply use a commercial ice pack or put some ice in a plastic bag, wrap it in a towel and apply it to the swollen area. Aside from pain relief, it also allays the inflammation.

Clove Oil

Clove may be the best kept secret when it comes to relieving tooth pain. It is one of the only home remedies that pack a one-two punch. Clove oil contains a chemical called Eugenol, which acts as an anesthetic and antibacterial agent. Clove oil is both anti-inflammatory and antifungal.

Onion

This is the remedy that is probably going to sound the strangest, but it might be one of the most reliable as well. Onions have already been used as a home remedy to relieve the pain and inflammation from arthritis. It only makes sense that you can use the same method for wisdom tooth pain.

Onion is effective due to the phytochemicals that target the germs responsible for the infection, giving you a much needed break from the pain.

The one thing that makes people pause about this remedy is the fact that you have to chew on raw onion. Making this worse for many is the fact that the more pungent the onion is, the better the pain relief will be. Mild onions, like sweet onion, will provide relief, but you’ll find a much better result using red or yellow onions.

At the first sign of pain in your tooth, cut off a piece of onion and chew it on the side of your mouth that is painful. This allows the juice from the onion to penetrate your tooth. If you find that the pain is too intense to chew, you can use your finger to hold the piece of onion directly against the problematic tooth and gums.

Cucumber Slices

Do you want something that tastes better than onions? Cucumber slices can help bring relief to your wisdom tooth cyst and pain. They don’t have the same infection-fighting properties, but when your mouth hurts, they can work in a pinch.

Take a cucumber and cut into small slices. Completely rinse the cucumber and place the slices in the refrigerator. When your tooth begins to hurt, take one slice of cucumber and put it in your mouth directly on the infected tooth. The coolness from the cucumber will soothe the ache and take away the pain.