Nowadays, people are opting for high tech over old fashioned in every situation. Even in dental cleaning, people are after high-tech ultrasonic dental cleaning tools because they are better when compared to traditional hand tools.

Working of ultrasonic tools

Ultrasonic cleaning is also known as power scalers and the application of the high-frequency sound waves, which are useful when it comes to getting rid of tartar and plaque from teeth. The ultrasound waves break down the hard, calcified tartar deposits which facilitate their removal from the teeth. Ultrasonic cleaning produces shock waves which are useful when it comes to the killing of bacteria by disrupting their cellular processes.

Advantages and disadvantages of Ultrasonic cleaning

In most cases, ultrasonic cleaning works similarly, just like hand cleaning. Ultrasonic dental cleaning is advantageous for patients with deep gum pockets. In this situation, a small tip of the ultrasonic cleaning equipment is ideal because it can comfortably get into the gum pocket, thereby removing tartar, without having to cause a lot of discomfort to the patient. Ultrasonic cleaning is also ideal when it comes to getting into nooks as well as crannies in the teeth and getting rid of debris. Ultrasonic cleaning tools are capable of introducing oxygen bubbles in deeper pockets which interfere with the flow of oxygen, killing the bacteria which thrive in these areas.

One of the disadvantages of ultrasonic cleaning is that the vibration from the dental instruments can make it difficult for the dentist to determine whether all the tartar has been eliminated from the root of a teeth. Ultrasound cleaning may not be suitable for people with sensitive teeth as well as restorations.

The discussed above are some of the advantages and disadvantages of ultrasonic cleaning. It is a high tech dental treatment method, which is the most preferred option for most patients.