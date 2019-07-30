Types of Periodontal Surgery Procedures

If you’re hit by a serious gum disease, your dentist may recommend you to undergo periodontic surgery to heal the condition. Generally, a periodontal infection that could not be fixed through an ordinary treatment may warrant surgery. This surgery covers various periodontal surgery procedures detailed below.

Gingival flap surgery

Also called pocket reduction, this procedure aims at reducing the pocket between teeth and gums. During the procedure, the surgeon folds the gums back and removes the bacteria from place. Instead of allowing it to grow, the gum tissue is secured against your teeth. That further alleviates any chances of future infection.

Crown lengthening

While the main aim of the procedure is treating gum diseases, it also helps to enhance the looks of your dentures. Such a procedure is also ideal for those who’ve smaller teeth. During the procedure, the surgeon removes the overgrowth of gum tissue from the teeth, making your dentures look longer.

Regenerative procedures

Regeneration is a bit similar to pocket reduction in that it folds the gums back to remove bacteria. However, the procedure moves on further to insert bone grafts, tissue-stimulating proteins, or membranes (or a combination of them). After the procedure, your gum tissues regenerate and fit perfectly around the teeth again.

Soft tissue grafts

The goal of the procedure includes the treatment of gum diseases as well as enhancement of dentures. During the procedure, the surgeon takes a sample tissue from somewhere else in your mouth and attaches it to the gums. This is done to replace the gum tissue that has been removed or receded due to a gum disease. Since soft tissue grafting covers the areas where the root gets exposed, it also improves the appearance of your teeth.

Bottom line

A severe gum infection can affect your dentures seriously. However, getting rid of serious gum diseases is possible with periodontal surgery procedures mentioned above. Just consult a reliable periodontal surgeon and you’re on your way to healing the condition.