Tummy Tuck And Lipo In AK

It’s very important to remember that liposuction is not a solution to obesity and not even for the ones that are too lazy to follow a weight loss diet, on the pretext that they have time and energy to change their lifestyle. It’s indeed a commonly performed plastic surgery, but it should not be abused. It may be useful for areas where fat does not disappear with diet or exercise. The procedure is meant to shape the body and not get rid of the extra kilograms or cellulite. But although it’s a simple and quick operation to remove unwanted fat, ultrasonic liposuction also has its risks that you need to be aware of before taking such a decision.

First, you need to understand how ultrasonic liposuction is performed. A thin tube with a diameter of about 3 millimeters is inserted under the skin in the area where that is to be modified. This tube is often known as cannula and is connected to a powerful suction device. First, the fat is fluidized by injecting a cold solution of salt combined with other substances to facilitate aspiration of excess fat and to reduce any bleeding. The cannula is then gently pushed through the fat to break the layer and gently vacuum it. In ultrasonic liposuction, an ultrasound device is used for fat fragmentation, while in the case of oscillating liposuction destruction of fat is possible through a tube that emits rapid vibration frequencies.

Liposuction eliminates fat deposits between the skin and abdominal muscles, and unlike a tummy tuck, it does not include excess skin removal. During a liposuction procedure, tiny incisions are made through which a cannula- a metal tube- is inserted and the fat deposits are vacuumed out.laser lipo, and traditional suction-assisted. Depending on the surgeon’s preference and the patient’s body type, different methods can be used under general and local anesthesia. Liposuction can reduce fat in the stomach, buttocks, calves, thighs, hips, love handles, saddlebags, breasts, neck, back and arms. Men and women can choose liposuction to treat their problems areas.

Generally age is not a factor in liposuction, but older patients should beware that their skin’s elasticity does reduce over time and might not revert to their desired result. Liposuction is great for healthy patients who have firm, elastic skin and are close to their ideal body weight, as their skin will restore itself after removing pockets of fat.

Tummy Tuck

For patients who have experienced extreme weight loss or pregnancy, a tummy tuck is the best choice. Tummy tucks fix loose abdominal skin and muscles that have separated by making a long incision on the torso just above the pubic area. Stitches tighten separated, torn and weak muscles, and extra skin is strategically removed. Tummy tucks are performed under general anesthesia due to the invasive procedure and patients are advised to refrain from smoking one month before and after their tummy tuck.

A typical recovery time for a liposuction is one week. Tummy tucks are a far more invasive procedure than liposuction and can take up to a full month to recover. Tummy tucks and liposuction are similar in that they both remove fat, but their prices are vastly different, said Cuber. Liposuction is not as costly as a tummy tuck, and with proper nutrition and exercise regimen, patients can achieve long-term results from both procedures.

Before undergoing any procedure, patients should consult a board certified plastic surgeon with plenty of experience to choose which procedure would benefit them most.