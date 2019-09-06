We are all aware that not all change can be a walk in the park. Orthodontic procedures, getting the Damon Braces over the traditional one or just wearing braces, for instance, can really cause teeth sensitivity and discomfort when you first get them, when they are adjusted and tightened, and even when it is time to remove them. Here is an article to help everyone on what to do when your teeth hurt from braces.

Listen to your dentist. There are so many pain medications and products that can help you ease the pain and discomfort that you are feeling, but some medications are harmful to your health or are too extreme for your condition. While still at the dentist’s office, ask your dentist about remedies that he can recommend if ever you feel pain when you come home.

Apply ice. Cold compresses, cold water, and ice packs are helpful when we feel discomfort while wearing braces. Cold temperature acts as a numbing agent in the gums and helps decrease inflammation which may aggravate the pain we may be feeling.

Change your diet. Prefer to eat soft, easy-to-chew foods. Not only will it help you process your food well without exerting much effort to your teeth and gums, but it can also help maintain the integrity of your braces. Hard foods are of course harder to break down and may cause your braces to loosen or break. For the meantime, eat soft foods like mashed potato, pudding, soups, and consume more fluids and smoothies.

Try over-the-counter medicines. This should be our last resort. When you have tried everything but the discomfort keeps you awake at night, drink acetaminophen or ibuprofen before going to sleep. They are not only analgesics, but they also help reduce the inflammation of your gums so it helps lessen the pain as well.

While we know that wearing braces can be uncomfortable and sometimes a hassle, just remember that this is for your own good and the discomfort is only temporary. Just continue maintaining your orthodontic treatment and in the end, you will surely be satisfied with the result.