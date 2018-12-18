Opioid Epidemic And Its Treatment

In a lot of States, the incidence of irresponsible use of prescription drugs – usually for recreational purposes and for self-medication – is unusually high, as evidenced by an endless epidemic of opioids. This has led to a dramatic shift in the role of prescription drugs, pain medications and drug abuse. Because pharmaceutical grade opioids are very useful, patients who take them for weeks or months develop increased tolerance to these drugs. Once a person becomes opioid dependent, they may be tempted to self-administer a higher dose to relieve the pain. However, this finally puts them on the path of addiction. Click more from a website online to know more about this opioid epidemic. Below are the solutions to the opioid epidemic:

In addition to relieving pain, effective medication means that a patient can get rid of drug research and associated behaviors and is more prone to behavioral therapy. As discussed by NIDA and the National Biotechnology Information Center, treatment for withdrawal symptoms includes methadone, buprenorphine and, for some people, naltrexone. Methadone is a synthetic opioid agonist, a chemical that can be used to replace heroin or other opiates.

Buprenorphine has partially agonistic properties. The research revealed different patterns of withdrawal symptoms compared with methadone. Methadone and buprenorphine work by suppressing withdrawal symptoms and relieving unbearable cravings without creating euphoria. These drugs act on the same brain targets as heroin, morphine and opioid analgesics. When using this medication, a person is still dependent on opioids, but is freed from his destructive addiction and can take steps to rebuild his life. The drug can be slowly degraded under medical supervision for months or years.

Naltrexone, another drug used to treat opioid dependence, is different from methadone and buprenorphine and is an opioid antagonist. It blocks the effects of heroin or other opioids on its receptor sites and should only be used in patients already detoxified. Naltrexone does not reduce withdrawal symptoms or desire and is generally ineffective when used alone. A drug called clonidine can relieve some signs and symptoms of withdrawal and is a non-opioid alternative to withdrawal treatment.

In addition to medications, it’s essential for someone to receive help and support in their life choices to stay drug-free. Substance abuse is much more than uncontrollable aspirations, and the treatment must address the many aspects of compulsive addiction and consumption. Behavioral therapies, according to NIDA, can help patients change their attitudes towards substance abuse and improve their life skills; Treatment may include individual or group counseling, cognitive-behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing and motivational incentives. It has been proven that behavioral treatments help patients to participate in the treatment process, improve the effectiveness of drugs and allow them to stay longer on medication.