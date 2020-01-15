Pain In Your Sinus: When Will A Person Be In Need of Sinusitis Surgery?

What is sinusitis surgery? How can a person know if they need this type of surgery? This article will focus on the answers to these questions. If this article sparks your interest, you can click on this link for more information on the topic “Does cold weather affect sinusitis?“

What is sinusitis?

Sinusitis refers to the inflammation of the tissue lining in the sinuses. Blocked sinuses are usually filled with fluids. This can make it easier for an infection to fester in the sinuses. The common cold is one of the most common conditions that can cause blockage of the sinuses.

Most cases of sinusitis clear up and should be able to respond to treatment within three months at the most. However, if the condition lasts for more than three months, it means that the person is suffering from chronic sinusitis and should seek other forms of medical treatment.

Sinusitis surgery may be recommended for these types of patients. Since they no longer benefit from medication, the only way for their sinusitis to be cured will be through surgical intervention.

Non-surgical methods to clear sinusitis

There are various types of medications that can be prescribed to a patient to cure sinusitis. It may start with the recommendation of water therapy along with a long course of antibiotics. If the patient does not respond to those, the doctor may shift the medication regimen to sinus litigation techniques and then on to steroidal drugs as a last recourse. If all of these methods fail, this is the time when the patient will become a candidate for sinusitis surgery.

Knowing when surgery is needed

If sinusitis or pain in the sinuses does not respond to regular medication or home remedies, it may be time to seek more invasive medical treatment methods. A person may be a candidate for sinusitis surgery if they have chronic sinusitis that has lasted more than three months.

The doctor that will run the surgery is a specialist for the eyes, nose and throat. This specialist is referred to as an ENT. Aside from chronic sinusitis, surgery may be needed for patients who have a sinus disease caused by a fungal infection, abnormalities of the sinus, nasal polyps, cancer of the sinus and other more severe conditions and issues of the nose and sinus area.

Do you have sinusitis?

If you have sinusitis that has lasted for shorter than three months, you need not worry yet. Having sinusitis may be a little stressful and uncomfortable. It is a good idea to visit your doctor to ask for the best and most immediate treatment that they can prescribe for the sinuses. If the medications are not able to cure the person, the doctor will be able to recommend a good ENT to take care of the sinusitis surgery of the patient.

If you have had sinusitis for longer than three months, on the other hand, visit your ENT. They will be able to tell you all the facts about the surgery and calm your mind about what will come next in the treatment process.