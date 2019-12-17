Prosthodontist costs: All you need to know

Are you in need of dentures or other missing teeth replacement procedure? That may be the reason why you are actually reading this article. You may have been to MEPros’ prosthodontic clinic in Kew, VIC or somewhere nearer, but you would still want to do your own online researching about what options are available for you, who to get it from, what to expect before, during, and after the procedure, and how much would it cost you. Do not worry, we have gathered almost all the information you would need to know about the services of a prosthodontist, the restorative procedure options he can offer, as well as the average prosthodontist costs you may start getting a budget for.

What is a prosthodontist?

A prosthodontist is one of the nine dental specialists recognized by the American Dental Association. He is a specialist who studied and trained in dental medicine to become an expert in performing restorative and sequencing treatment and maintenance.

What procedures can a prosthodontist perform?

A prosthodontist is recognized by the American Board of Prosthodontics (ABP) and is board-certified to practice prosthodontics as a specialist. He is first and foremost, a dentist, so he can perform all dental procedures that your general dentist can. However, he also has significant experience and knowledge in performing the following missing teeth replacement procedures:

Dentures

Dental bridges

Dental crowns

Veneers

Dental bonding

Dental implants

Some prosthodontists even offer teeth whitening procedures as this is also part of the restorative dental procedures that people are searching for in order to improve the look of their teeth and smile.

Prosthodontist costs: What can you expect

We all know that dental procedures are never the same and it can change from one dentist to another. That is the same thing as with prosthodontists. Their procedures may vary in price, depending on the expertise of the specialist, the location, and the extent of work needed. Because every patient’s dental condition and issues are different from the others, exact costs are difficult to pinpoint. While individual procedures may cost differently, one thing is for sure, we do know that prosthodontist costs can be very expensive. Here are some rough estimates that we can share with you just to let you have an idea about how much a prosthodontic procedure may cost.

Dentures: Partial dentures (at least $3000); full dentures (at least $7000)

Dental bridges: $2000 to $6000

Dental crowns: $1000 to $4000 per tooth

Veneers: $2000 to $3000 per tooth

Dental bonding: $400 to $600 per tooth

Dental implants: Starts at $4000

You may notice that the prices are much higher than what general dentists would typically price their procedures. The reason is simple – the dental treatment will be given by a specialist, so the percentage of its efficiency and flawlessness is relatively higher when compared to that of regular dentists. It is also known that prosthodontists use specialized equipment and tools to perform the procedure better and safer. However, just like any other dental services, determining the best cost for prosthodontics isn’t as simple as the price of the procedure itself. If you are curious as to how a prosthodontic procedure would really cost, consult your trusted prosthodontist so he can fully assess your dental situation and give you a corresponding fee accordingly.