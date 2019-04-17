Alaska is a place that offers tourist and nature lovers an appealing get away spot where they enjoy different interesting scenarios. So if you’re planning to go there for a holiday then read more and learn about the top most places to visit in Alaska.

1. Denali National Park

It’s one of the largest national parks in the US where the highest mountain in North America is situated. It has breathtaking eye-catching sites like different wildlife including moose, spot bears, and wonder lake stillness that you will admire. Explore all these when doing exciting activities like hiking, camping, water rafting and bus tours.

2. Kenai Fjords National Park

All year round, ice covers half of the park resulting in fjords where aquatic wildlife is spotted like wales which are exciting to watch. There are also beautiful views created by the glacier on the ocean edge.

3. Tracy Arm Fjord

It’s a popular destination for boat and cruise tours. Waterfalls that create small icebergs and wildlife sightings like moose, seals, and whales are some of the things you will enjoy when you visit Alaska.

4. Katmai National Park

Here you will get an opportunity to see an enormous ash flow due to Novarupta Volcano eruption. Get personal with local wildlife life spot brown bears and also activities like fishing.

5. Mendenhall Glacier

Mendenhall glacier offers visitors with enjoyable views where they can take it in by helicopter rides or shuttle rides. Beautiful scenarios to capture by fittest visitors and wildlife spottings like porcupines and beavers.

6. Juneau

This is the capital city of Juneau. Majors as the port for cruise ships, and attractions sites like the serene shrine of St Teresa, Alaska State Museum, and the Alaska State Capitol. Hiking for better views of Juneau.

7. Glacier Bay National Park

Wildlife, outdoor activities, and beautiful glacier views are what you will enjoy in Glacier Bay National park. Kayaking and hiking are the best way to get around and enjoy the place.

8. Inside Passage



Cruising through by boats, yachts etc, in the inside passage, you will see mountains, waterfalls, islands, fjords among others which are exciting and breathtaking.

9. Homer

Know as the capital of fishing in Alaska, Homer allows you to enjoy fishing or explore nature.

10. Anchorage

It’s the largest city in Alaska. It’s a 30 minutes drive to the wilderness and you can enjoy yourself by visiting the Alaska Wildlife conservation center, Anchorage Museum of History and Art e.t.c.