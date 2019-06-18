The Benefits of Oral Health Probiotics

Probiotics are a term for healthy bacteria. In recent decades, researchers have found numerous benefits probiotics can have on your gut health, which has a bigger impact than most imagine. Gut health controls our mood and immune system. Fortunately, findings have also shown that oral probiotics are also beneficial, and can be used safely for a plethora of dental benefits. But, we must bear in mind that it takes more than just oral health probiotics to maintain a good teeth and gums. The dentists from No Gaps Dental in Artarmon recommend to keep a good oral hygiene and a biannual visits to the dentist for a complete oral health care.

Taking oral health probiotics can reduce the risk of oral cancer. Albeit this research was done on rats, and further research is necessary to draw concrete conclusions, this is a good start for hopes of oral cancer treatment.

What is more, oral health probiotics can help to deal with gum disease. These days, antibiotics are usually used to deal with severe cases of gum disease, but it carries its own disadvantages. Antibiotics heavily damage gut biome and it reduces a person’s immune system, while probiotics do the opposite. It deals with the disease by enhancing the number of good bacteria in one’s stomach.

Oral probiotics can also help to reduce bad breath. No one likes having it, but in some cases, it’s just here. No amount of teeth brushing and mouthwash can fight it. Well, oral probiotics can be the last straw, as a study with 23 participants has produced results which indicate, that taking oral probiotics eliminate bad breath.

Finally, oral probiotics can help to avoid plaque and tartar on teeth. These two nasty things accumulate on our teeth because of bacteria and poor oral hygiene habits, but oral probiotics can help to prevent the formation of both, plaque and tartar. Professional teeth cleaning costing hundreds of dollars can be supplemented by taking oral probiotics.

In conclusion, oral probiotics have a lot of potential uses. In the future researchers might find a way to use them to find oral cancer. Besides, by eliminating bad breath, plaque and tartar formation on teeth, it can improve oral hygiene.