Nasal Endoscopy Summarized

If you have been suffering from sinuses for a long time, it makes sense for you to get a nasal endoscopy. This is a procedure done to evaluate your nasal and sinus passages using a tube that has a camera and a light attached to it. Nasal passages are channels for air to flow through your nose. Apart from sinuses, your healthcare provider might prescribe this if more information is required.

Here are some issues that may need nasal endoscopy:

Bleeding Nose

Headaches

Drainage and blocked nasal passages

Loss of your sense of smell

Nasal endoscopy is indeed a very simple procedure that is done at the doctor’s office. And it definitely does not need an incision. In order for a smooth and comfortable procedure, the doctor usually numbs the area before inserting the endoscope. A decongestant is applied in order to reduce inflammation.

Once the endoscope is inserted, the doctor will be able to see your nasal cavity and sinuses. This step will be repeated on the opposite side of the nose or until your health care provider gets all the information needed. Like with any other medical procedure, there is always the chance of risks or rare complications, and so one should be aware of them before signing up for a nasal endoscopy.

Risks and complications

Your nose could start bleeding

You could faint

You could have a reaction to the anesthetic and the decongestant used

Bleeding disorders and blood thinning medications can increase the chances of your nose bleeding. The risks can vary depending on your age and health. It is advisable that you speak to your healthcare provider to understand the risks involved and how it applies to you before saying yes to a nasal endoscopy.

While this procedure is mostly known for diagnostic purposes, it can also be done as a treatment. For instance, in cases where foreign objects go into children’s nose, it can be used to remove that from their nose. Likewise, it can also be done to see if the nasal polyps have reduced.

Once you are done with the procedure, you should be able to go home right away. If symptoms persist, you should always contact your healthcare provider and follow the instructions given.