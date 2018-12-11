The Rise Of Modern Medicine Today

Modern medicine today has become a sophisticated technology over the last decade. Doctors can treat diseases with state-of-the-art equipment and technologies. They look so complex that many of us can’t even understand.

What is remarkable about all this hi-tech and advanced equipment treats in most cases only the symptom and not the root of many serious health problems today with the only result of a patch solution. The question remains: Would it be a better and more positive result when combined with natural solutions to improve many health conditions and improve overall health? For despite the progress of medicine, the incidence of cancer and disease continues to increase.

Are we responsible for the genes, environmental factors, lifestyle or diet? Which do you think is the culprit? The answer to this question is more than one or all. For decades, great research around the world, costing billions of dollars, except for the destructive traditional forms of chemotherapy and radiation. Inheritance of genes may play a role, but it’s often used as an excuse and as an easy way out in the allegations of genes.

Despite all medical advances, the incidence of breast cancer in women is increasing dramatically. Most cancers develop in middle age or later in life. The main reason for this is the environmental factors and lifestyle that cause disease.

The effectiveness of treating cancer with modern, advanced medicine is far from considered great or successful. However, there is much evidence of alternative natural solutions that people have used to improve overall health and cure serious illnesses.

If modern medicine had all the answers, there would be no need for more hospitals and endless waiting. We also know that prevention is better. Our modern lifestyle has become our disease, the easiest way for pre-prepared meals – takeaway, processed foods, preservatives, chemicals, and artificial sweeteners. However, if you have a bit of pain where a glass or two of water or other natural remedies could solve the problem, the simple and lousy way is to get over the counter painkillers or prescription medications that temporarily relieve the pain at what price?

Vitamin D is one of the most important natural ways to minimize the risk of cancer. The largest proportion of vitamin D is formed by the skin in relation to sunlight. This vitamin D is known for the prevention of many diseases. With improved nutrition and some lifestyle changes, breast cancer risk can be reduced by almost half.

There are countless foods and nutritional supplements that can be of use in many ways. To call them superfoods is not an understatement: they are the natural resources of the earth that keep our bodies healthy.

Some vegetables contain natural substances that can boost your immune system and protect you from the disease. Studies on these foods show that they can reduce the risk of disease and balance your body’s hormones. Learn to use natural foods and supplements that can improve your health. You just have to eat them.