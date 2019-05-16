Among all the weather seasons, winter is the coldest one. Over the years both adult and children have to deal with various winter illnesses that are accompanied by the change of weather. However, newborn babies are at a higher risk of getting infected since their immune level is still low and they have not adapted to the new environment. It is best to call for an appointment with a pediatrician to get your baby checked and get the right supplements for your baby’s needs. Now let’s look at some of the common winter illnesses.

1. Cold, sniffles, and cold.

These are infections that affect the nose, throat, as well as the sinus, and are caused by a virus that is commonly spread through the droplets that come out when you sneeze or cough. However, care should be taken since you can get it if your hand gets in contact with that of an infected person.

Therefore you should clean your hands well and use a tissue when coughing.

(2). Bronchiolitis

This refers to the inflammation of small airways that are found in the lungs. This results in building up of mucus which makes the patients have difficulties in breathing. The disease can be caused by an RSV infection/cold viruses and mostly affects young kids and babies. Some of the symptoms are persistent coughs and mild fever.

(3). Pneumonia



This is an infection of lungs and has been the leading cause of children immortality. It can be easily detected since it is accompanied by high fever, abdominal pain, rapid breathing, wheezing as well as coughing. The disease is treatable by administering antibiotics but you should seek doctors assistance due to breathing problems.

(4). Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

This disease is widely known as chronic lung disease and is signaled by a painful chest during coughing and breathing difficulties. At times the child needs to be admitted in the hospital to be monitored.

(5). Influenza

This is a viral infection that attacks the airways and lungs. it’s caused by a number of viruses such as the swine flu.