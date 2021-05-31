Can A Tooth Infection Cause Fatigue- Signs And Symptoms

Have you ever experienced a toothache that seems to affect your whole body? Tooth pain is commonly due to infection. If this condition is left neglected, there is a possibility for the infection to spread. But can a tooth infection cause fatigue? The answer is a solid yes. A tooth infection can have many other side effects, such as chronic tiredness and a runny nose. Go to Dental Excellence’s clinic in Canberra and see if you need root canal treatment for your toothache.

Link Between Tooth Infection And Fatigue

So how does it happen? When a certain part of our body gets infected or inflamed, it will activate our immune system. The body will discharge white blood cells as well as cytokines to help fight bacterial infection. From there, the inflammation will get jacked up, and the immune system will continue its functions. If everything goes well, your body’s state should go back to normal in no time.

On the contrary, there are circumstances where the immune system can’t seem to be turned off. Just imagine it as a faucet that continuously supplies buckets of water. What happens is that the immune system supplies the body with too many white blood cells. Hence, resulting in chronic tiredness or fatigue.

This process requires a high amount of energy from the body, which causes tiredness afterward.

Symptoms Of Infection

Oftentimes, tooth infection indicates that tooth decay is about to come in. Cases like this would need a root canal treatment to prevent the spread of bacteria. However, other treatments are needed for a loose crown or dental fillings.

Here are the common symptoms of an infected tooth:

throbbing pain

pain in the jaw, neck, and ear

the pain gets worse after lying down

tooth sensitivity: hot, cold, and pressure

swollen cheeks

tender lymph nodes

fever: either persistent or comes and goes

bad breath

odd taste in the mouth

Spread of Bacteria

For some reason, several cases of infection are left untreated. When this happens, the bacteria get ahold of other parts of the body and start infecting them. This is a serious condition that needs to be medically examined right away as it could pose life-threatening situations. How will you know if a tooth infection causes your fatigue? Refer to the signs below:

exhaustion, tiredness

dizziness

chronic headache

fever

flushed skin

sweating

chills

Moreover, some patients also experience swelling in the face, making it hard for them to open their mouths. Aside from these mentioned symptoms, indistinct indicators could also be present such as:

dehydration

dark-colored urine

rapid pulse rate

faintness

upset stomach; diarrhea and vomiting

Ideally, over-the-counter medicines are available to help manage the symptoms. But those are temporary ailments only, and the discomfort might keep on recurring. The best way to treat this is by consulting a health professional.

Causes Of Tooth Infection

There are many reasons why tooth infection occurs. Let us find out why this dental problem is a global problem that affects millions of people.

Incomplete treatment

Some patients get a dental crown without understanding that a root canal treatment is needed first. A dental crown is a prosthesis used to replace a missing tooth or cover a damaged tooth. It’s important to have the tooth root cleaned before placing a dental crown to ensure that no debris or food particles are left behind.

Poor Oral Care

In most cases, fatigue is caused by tooth infection due to poor oral care. Brushing the teeth regularly, flossing, and using mouth rinse can greatly impact our dental health. Poor oral care is also the main reason for tooth decay, a dental situation that might require a dental crown or other restorative procedures.

Excessive sugar consumption

Foods and drinks that are high in sugar are high contributors to tooth infection. Apart from its common effects on our health (diabetes, fatty liver disease), it could also promote teeth and gum problems. This happens because sugar is a compound that encourages bacteria to grow and develop. Once it mixes with our saliva, plaque and cavities will start to emerge.

Dry mouth

Saliva plays an important role in keeping our mouth clean and healthy. If its production gets affected, several oral health problems could happen, such as dental cavities and teeth infection. Reduced saliva production is also known as dry mouth, which happens due to medication side effects or aging.

Damaged tooth

Most of the time, we are not aware when our teeth get damaged, especially if the crack is too small to notice. This is the reason why a regular dental checkup is a must. A damaged tooth can accumulate debris and food particles without your knowledge. Over time, this will turn into a plaque and result in cavities.

When To Seek Help

Ideally, you can set an appointment with your dentist as early as the signs show up. Professional help is highly needed if the following symptoms are observed:

Fever

Infants- 100.4°F

Children- 102.2°

Adults- 103°F

Other Symptoms

Chest pain

Vomiting

Trouble breathing

Skin rashes

Seizures

Sensitivity to light and sound

Pain while urinating

Treatment

While you are waiting for your appointment with the dentist, you may opt to try these pain relief methods at home:

For the tooth pain

saltwater rinse cold compress warm tea bags garlic paste

For the fatigue

eat healthy meals get enough rest and sleep exercise regularly reduce exposure to stressors cut out caffeine intake avoid alcoholic beverages drink plenty of water

Medical procedures

If your fatigue is deemed due to tooth infection, your dentist will surely consider the best treatment for your condition. He or she will initially locate the tooth that is infected and examine the severity of the infection. As for fatigue, the dentist will also determine the reaction of the immune system to the infection. Listed below are the common options in treating tooth infection:

Root canal treatment

Apicoectomy

Antibiotics

Draining the pus

Sepsis (immune system treatment)

While there are many ways to treat tooth infection and relieve fatigue, prevention is still better than cure. Good oral hygiene and regular dental visits are the best ways to ensure optimum oral health.