Breast Reduction Surgery Cost

While we so often hear about women seeking cosmetic surgery to obtain breast implants and increase the size of their breasts, many women are choosing cosmetic surgery to get a breast reduction.

Get in touch with a specialized surgeon to know more about breast reduction.

For these women, their large breasts can be uncomfortable, cumbersome and painful. Other women describe how their large breasts limit their ability to exercise comfortably and without embarrassment, or how they struggle to find clothes to fit them that they like or find attractive.

Some women have always had large breasts, and some women find their breasts become disproportionately large following pregnancy and breastfeeding. These women require a breast reduction.

Other women find that they previously had large breasts, however, following breastfeeding the breasts have deflated and lost volume and ultimately sag due to the redundant skin. A breast reduction and occasionally breast augmentation as well will help women achieve a natural and shapely breast.

Men may also choose to have a male breast reduction. These men often describe feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable by the size of their breasts and have found exercise and a healthy lifestyle has not helped.

Men may only require liposuction as a form of breast reduction; others, however, may need liposuction with excision of some breast tissue. For those men that have had significant weight loss, they need breast reduction surgery similar to that performed on women.

Breast reduction can take between 2 and 4 hours and should only be performed by a fully qualified and certified Cosmetic Surgeon. Breast reduction is usually performed under a general anesthetic with the option of an overnight stay in a hospital.

The breast reduction surgery involves the removal of skin and breast tissue. In your consultation before surgery, the Cosmetic Surgeon will have thoroughly discussed with you what breast size you are aiming to achieve and what he or she believes is appropriate. It is better to take a conservative approach when removing breast skin and tissue as once it has been removed, it can’t be put back. Breast reduction surgery is often combined with a breast lift where the nipple and areola are lifted and relocated on the breast mound.

Men and women who have undergone breast reduction surgery typically describe being more comfortable with their size and shape, happier with their body proportion and silhouette, more confident to wear a full range of clothes and comfortable exercising. These men and women describe a weight being lifted literally!

Breast reduction surgery cost varies on the kind of surgeon and hospital that you go to. In many areas, the cost breast reduction ranges from $ 13,000 to $15,000. In case you incur any extra charges the surgeon will be able to communicate to you.