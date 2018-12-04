An Overview Of Becoming A Plastic Surgeon

Becoming a plastic surgeon is never a walk in the park since it encompasses a great deal of training and determination. But, it’s one of the most lucrative professions worth trying.

The training that a plastic surgeon has undergone is a way for them to learn the procedures they have to perform. Any risks and complications may arise in breast augmentation or in any surgical procedure when they don’t acquire the right skills needed for the procedure.

As a plastic surgeon, you focus on cosmetic surgery which involves procedures, such as:

Facial contouring Breast enhancement/reconstruction Body contouring Skin rejuvenation Burn repair surgery Congenital disability repair

In most cases, if you want to become a plastic practitioner, you need to complete training by undertaking a post-graduate residency program. Note that the residency programs enable you to become board certified physician. To become board certified surgeon, you are required to fulfill one of the following training options:

Complete a residency training that encompasses three years of plastic surgery as well as three years of general operation or;

Undertake a residency program in general surgery for five years and a three-year plastic surgery program.

After you complete your residency, it is advisable to take part in fellowship programs. This way, you will be able to hone your skills in the field of cosmetic or plastic surgery.

Understanding Cosmetic Surgery and Plastic Surgery

Cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures have different practice goals but shares similar procedure set. However, to be a board-certified cosmetic surgeon, you have to follow different training as well as certification procedure.

Cosmetic surgery is a surgical procedure that aims at enhancing the physical appearance of an individual through surgical procedures like facelift, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty and more. On the other hand, plastic surgery is a surgical specialty that is performed to correct body defects due to trauma, burns, accidents, birth disorders and more.

Plastic Surgeon Salary Scale

Plastic surgery is one of the top paying jobs in the United States. Once you complete your residency and fellowship programs, you will earn an annual salary of about $440,000 or more.