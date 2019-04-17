Average cost of invisalign in Alaska

Invisalign braces is used to straighten teeth giving a person a confident and radiant smile without the help of metal braces. This method of straightening teeth has become popular with many people opting for it. This is because the teeth look natural since the aligner placed in the teeth is invisible. However, everything comes with a cost.

The cost of Invisalign treatment will vary from person to person. If you choose to have your treatment in Alaska, the average cost of Invisalign will range from $4500 to $10000. However, the exact cost will be determined by the following factors

• The complexity of the treatment – this is a major price determinant for the treatment. Mild crowding will require less time thereby costing less. Severe teeth overcrowding will take a longer time and cost more.

• The number of teeth aligners required – you will need to have your aligners replaced every 1 or 2 weeks. The shape of the aligner will keep changing until you reach your goal. The more the aligners, the more the cost.

• The number of follow up appointments to track progress – treatments takes a few years if not months. If the treatments take a few months, you will have about 4-6 appointments with total cost averaging to $5000. But if the treatment is complex and takes some years, you will need more follow up appointments with the cost ranging from $6000 to $9000

It’s recommended to wear the aligner for at least 20 hours a day. If you choose to wear it for a few hours, it will take more time for teeth to align and the cost will increase.

Final thought

If you want to straighten your teeth through Invisalign, you should then be patient as it will take a long time. The good thing is that you can choose the payment plan that fits you. This is because you don’t have to pay the total cost at once. Your insurance can also pay a portion of the cost thereby reducing the burden for you.