Alaska Daily News: What Makes It So Important?

Alaska is the largest state in the United States of America, with more than 570,000 square miles of land in its name. Its population of about 700,000 to 800,000 is comprised of 72% Caucasian, 18 to 19% American Indian and Alaska Native, 5% Asian, and 3% Black. With these statistics in mind, can you see the importance of Alaska Daily News in their lives? Discover how it is to live in Alaska, and what makes Alaska Daily News a good source of information for them.

The Alaskan population at a glance

To know how relevant news is in Alaska, we must first take a look at how they live. Almost half of the Alaskan population lives in the Greater Anchorage – Kenai Peninsula. The others have been scattered in the southern and western coastal areas of the state, in small communities situated along rivers, highways, or the coast. They settle here because, although Alaska is an enormous state, most of its land is mountainous, not conducive for establishing a livelihood. In fact, the Interior region of Alaska, though area with the largest land mass, is an uninhabited wilderness. Alaskans then take advantage of what the land and the sea give them. They rely on fishing, tourism, and gold mining. They settle on the state’s region that has milder temperatures, proximity to the sea, ice-free ports, and petroleum and natural gas development.

We might think that Alaska is a fairly populated state, well, think again. Alaska is the least densely populated state, and one of the most sparsely populated areas in the world. It is actually the 47th out of the 50 States in the US when it comes to population. Furthermore, according to the news in 2018, Alaska’s population decreased gradually for the past five years, an indication that its economic status is falling. Before, both interstate relocation and migrations from countries like Mexico, Canada, Korea, and Germany are very popular as Alaska boasts a fair amount of petroleum and gold. Most of the people who settle in Alaska were born-and-raised there, and for the next years, the numbers are growing. However, with the recent economic struggles that Alaska has been facing, there are now more Alaskans going out of the state than people coming in.

What makes Alaska Daily News important?

Since mountains of snow and rocks separate the population of this vast land, information circulates very slowly if made manually. Alaska’s technology and way of living may be a bit outlandish for some. However, for those living in the city and the majority of the coasts, they still have access to the internet and publications always provide daily printing of newspapers. Alaska Daily News provides up-to-date information in and out of the state to let us know what is happening all over the world. It is also how the government communicates with its people and how they make Alaska still connected to the contiguous United States. From issues about politics, entertainment, sports, weather, up to the upcoming events that may interest Alaskans, a respectable and reliable daily news provider is essential in keeping this remote State of the US in the loop at what is going on in the world today.