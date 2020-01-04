If you want your medical practice to be successful, meaning, satisfy a lot of patients with your services, you need to make sure that your equipment are of high quality and do not break easily. This includes air compressors for those using this machine. Air compressor manufacturers would always want to produce products that can earn the trust of their buyers. Thankfully, there are medical compressor manufacturers which have already earned their name as of the best.

To have highly functional compressed air systems, ensure that the procedure will run smoothly and for the device to last for a long period of time. Otherwise, it can lead to more expenses and unsatisfied patients.

The Wonders Cattani Can Bring to Buyers

The Cattani brand has been existing and providing the best results to its clients for more than five decades. It focuses in oil-less compressors accompanied with high quality air suction systems. Its power, reliability and performance are beyond excellence that they offer 3-year warranty on their suction systems and 5-year warranty on the compressors.

When finding the best air compressor manufacturers, it’s highly recommended to pick a proven brand, one that you can rely on for several years and assure you of having the best practice. But what should you look out for when finding the best air compressor?

The Cheapest Does Not Guarantee the Best

Quality over quantity – it’s what experts always tell us; and this is proven with Cattani Compressors. The manufacturer of this brand doesn’t promise to have the cheapest price on the market. But in comparison to other conventional brands in terms of research and development, you can easily distinguish that the money you’ll invest on this device is definitely worth it.

The System and the Environment

When picking a compressor for your medical or dental practice, you also need to consider its impact to the environment, especially the noise. Every time we see a compressor, even typical people would instantly think of how noisy it can be when turned on. This also applies to patients seeking dental and medical procedures.

Thankfully, Cattani systems have been designed and customized to have the lowest level of noise when used in a procedure. Because of the Micro Smart system installed, noise level can be lowered to as much as 41 decibels. The suction and compression system of this brand has been considered to have the lowest noise level in the market.

There’s More Than Meets the Eye

It’s a common mistake for people to think that a device functions effectively because it looks great on the outside, only to have regrets the moment they started using it. You need to make sure that the programming applied to the compressor is done smartly. Thankfully, there’s the Cattani Micro Smart to attain that goal through its high tech remote keypad.

Micro Smart conveniently and effectively handles everything – from the compressor’s speed, the vacuum level and even manages any changes in demand from the procedures.

Remember, it’s not always the price that counts. In the long run, you’ll realize that high quality devices enable you to save more time and money.