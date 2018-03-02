When most people head on down to the supermarket to do their weekly shopping bout, they are usually only thinking of one thing, “where are the best prices to be found?” Though protecting one’s wallet from unnecessary and excessive expenses is undoubtedly important, it is equally important to think about what sort of food we end up putting on the table for the entire family to eat. Where does it come from? Has it been grown with care and quality practices? To put it just, we shouldn’t only be thinking about our wallets when buying food. We should also be thinking about the effect that that food will have on our health and the impact which it has on the planet in general. Slowly, more and more Americans are taking these issues to heart (no pun intended) and are discovering that the best options to be found at the supermarket are the many different kinds of Alaska Grown products, whether fresh, canned or pouched.

Primarily, the choice of Alaska food products – all of which are grown in environmentally friendly ways out in the pristine and wild waters of the North Pacific is a choice which boosts the health of the lucky people that will get to eat it as well as the health of the environment. In the former case, this is because Alaska Grown products (in all the many forms in which we find it packaged at the supermarket) are loaded with quality nutrients such as fatty acids, high-quality proteins and is furthermore devoid of nasty contaminants found in other seafood sources. In the latter case, this is because the practices in place in the Alaska fisheries are very precise and are always determined with one over-arching priority in mind: the sustainability of the harvests and the marine habitats where they are made. Indeed, no other place on earth has the strict and scientifically-oriented fisheries management apparatus that Alaska does, and it’s a significant point of pride for Alaskans.

So the next time you’re at the supermarket, keep an eye out for the various types of Alaska Grown products which are inevitably going to be there for you to choose. You’ll not only feel better about your health by choosing them: you’ll feel better about your contribution to environmental stewardship as well.

